Outlandish. When you hear about this jogger's request, "outlandish" is the first thing that comes to mind. It's funny how "dish" does fit into the request.

Sure, Boulder, Colorado, is known for having a "healthy 'til it hurts" personality, but even Boulderites probably would agree that this person is taking things too far. Some might go as far as to say, though we don't know if this was a male or female jogger, that they are the "Karen" of jogging.

Boulder Canva.com loading...

I'm sure that Boulder is very scenic for an early evening walk or jog through any particular neighborhood. The air is crisp, the Flatirons are beautiful, and (generally) there's a "like-minded" sensibility when you live in Boulder: "Living healthy is better."

This person seems to have taken that sensibility and lofted themselves up onto a pedestal, seemingly looking down their nose a those who do not subscribe to their particular lifestyle. Then again, Boulder does have a "snooty-ness" vibe about it, so perhaps this person is not alone on what they've requested.

Boulder-Jogger Canva.com loading...

Get our free mobile app

Technically, this request could have been made last week, or three years ago; though it was shared recently, it's not clear when the request was originally made. That doesn't take away from the "What?" factor about the jogger's request from their fellow neighbors.

WHAT WAS THIS JOGGER'S REQUEST?

They'd prefer that if people are cooking meat for dinner, that they close their windows so that this jogger doesn't have to smell it as they jog by, as they are vegan.

Crazy, right?

I saw it, and my jaw dropped. "Really?" I said, aloud, followed by, "That is SO, Boulder!

One commenter mentioned how they'd seen this before on a non-Boulder affiliated page; but you could really see this happening in Boulder, couldn't you?

Boulder-Jogger Canva.com loading...

5 Fort Collins Things That Would Never Happen in Boulder There's a reason that Fort Collins and Boulder are rivals — and we're not just talking about football. Even though they're both Colorado college towns, the two areas are very different. So different, in fact, that we were able to make an entire list of Fort Collins things that would never happen in Boulder. Read on to see what sets the Choice City apart.