This $6.5 Million Home Has Boulder's Flatirons in the Backyard

Imagine waking up from a restful night's sleep, stretching, heading to the kitchen to grab your favorite mug to fill with coffee, and opening your curtains to see the iconic Flatirons of Boulder right at your backdoor.

This vision could be a reality in this Boulder home listed for sale for $6.5 million on Realtor. The home located at 770 Circle Drive has five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, and 8,066 square feet of living space on a 1.29-acre plot of land.

The west Boulder home not only has stunning views of the Flatirons but also city views. A win, win for both city and mountain lovers alike. For this home, you can expect to pay approximately $806 per square foot.

For more information about this Boulder home listed for $6.5 million, you can see the full listing on Realtor.

