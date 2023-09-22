Billed as a day of "fun, freedom, and acceptance in the outdoors," this festival in Colorado in March of 2024, will be the fourth such event.

For women (and femme) only, they're expecting 2,000 to attend this event, which does include skiing in only your birthday suit.

The event started out in 2021, at the peak of the pandemic, with only 27 women attending. The 2023 event saw over 400; it was the world's largest ski and snowboard festival exclusively for women (and femme.)

It's called the Boot Tan Festival. I.E.: Getting a tan all over except for where your ski boots go- A boot tan.

Boot Tan Fest is a day-long fest celebrating women, women-owned businesses, skiing, snowboarding, having fun, and one ski lap that is "clothing optional."

WHY DO THEY HOLD THIS NAKED WOMEN SKI EVENT IN COLORADO?

From their website:

Ridding of the Systematic B.S.

Exposing One's Self Takes Courage.

Simply, For Fun's Sake!

WHERE DOES BOOT TAN FEST TAKE PLACE?

The first three events were at Bluebird Backcountry Ski Area, near Steamboat Springs, but they've closed, so now the event is moving to Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort near Glenwood Springs.

HOW DOES THIS 'NAKED RUN' WORK AT BOOT TAN FEST IN COLORADO?

The day's events will include a lift that night to a secluded portion of the mountain, where attendees will take a party lap (not downhill) wearing only their boots and skis.

WHEN IS BOOT TAN FEST IN COLORADO?

It's scheduled for March 29 & 30, 2024.

HOW MUCH ARE TICKETS TO THE BOOT TAN FESTIVAL?

Tickets for the 2023 event were about $90, though they haven't posted a link for tickets for the 2024 event, yet.

