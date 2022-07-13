When you are in the mood to catch a big fish in Colorado the northern pike is a great option.

Northern Pike: The Bigger the Better

The large size of the northern pike is one of the main reasons why pike fishing is so popular in Colorado. Depending on where you're fishing, these fish can be huge and they'll give anglers a thrilling fight.

Northern Pike: Good To Eat

What a lot of people don't realize is that northern pike are actually good to eat. The problem is - and the reason why many people don't want to eat pike - they are a very bony fish. It takes a little bit of work to get the bones out. Some will say it's not worth the hassle, while others would suggest the time and effort is more than worth the delicious reward.

Get our free mobile app

Great Northern Pike Fishing In Colorado

Colorado is a great place to fish for Northern Pike, and pike fishing provides one of the rare opportunities where there is no daily limit. However, when it comes to pike, it's really the size that matters, not the quantity.

Northern Pike are known for being ferocious fish. They've got a big mouth full of sharp teeth and according to FlyFishingColorado.net, an uncontrollable appetite. That all translates into a fisherman's delight, getting those bites, and then the thrill of fighting to reel the catch in.

Where To Find the Best Northern Pike Fishing In Colorado There are lots of places in Colorado to fish for northern pike. In fact, it's quite possible a great spot isn't far from where you live. The folks at FlyFishingColorado.com gave us some great suggestions for pike fishing in Colorado and this list should get you started.

20+ Amazing Places to Fish on Colorado's Grand Mesa If you love to go fishing check out these lakes, creeks, and reservoirs up on the Grand Mesa.