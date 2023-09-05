YUM: Colorado’s Best Taco Spot Located In A Strip Mall, Yelp Says

Tacos are notoriously good in Colorado. In fact, Rent rated Colorado to be the sixth-best state in the nation to indulge in them. Rent also called Commerce City, is the best city to get tacos; however, the best taco spot in the Centennial State is half an hour east.

The Best Taco Spots in Colorado Revealed

Yelp continuously updates its Top 100 Taco Spots in America list, and not one but four Colorado restaurants made the list. Yelp analyzed the ratings and curated this yummy list.

#1 Place to Get Tacos Is In A Lafayette Strip Mall

According to Yelp, Tacos Aya Yay in Lafayette was rated the 24th-best taco spot in America. Located around the corner from Waneka Lake Park in a strip mall, this taco joint has real and authentic tacos that are to die for.

One review says:

If you want authentic tacos, this is the place. There is usually a line and a little bit of a wait and a little above average when it comes to prices, but it is extremely worth it. Give it a try you can't go wrong. - Dan D.

Well, if there is a wait, that is a good sign.

Address: 1206 Centaur Village Dr, Lafayette, CO 80026

3 Other Restaurants Made the List

Xicamiti La Taquería Bistro, Golden, Colorado

Ranked 37th on the top 100 list. This is the second-best place to get a taco in Colorado.

One review:

We will be coming here every time we visit our son at school! Service was the wonderful, and just get whatever Walter (owner/head chef) says you should get! OMG! - Karen E.

Location: 715 Washington Ave Golden, CO 80401

Slope & Hatch , Glenwood Springs, Colorado

Slope & Hatch in Glenwood Springs is the 76th best place to get tacos in the nation. This isn't a Mexican restaurant. This place offers American food and is well known for its hot dogs.

One Review:

This place rocks. Plain and simple. A must stop in Glenwood Springs. I've been here a few times over the last few years. Slope & Hatch is a taco and hot dog spot in Downtown Glenwood Springs. It's a no frills menu with creative options and worldly flavors. It's the funky little place that you'd expect to see Guy Fieri visit. - Matt C.

Address: 208 7th St Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

La Calle Taqueria y Carnitas , Denver, Colorado

Did somebody say California? California is widely known for having phenomenal Mexican cuisine and La Calle Taqueria y Carnitas in Denver gives you a taste of the Golden State. On the national ranking, this taco spot ranked at #77.

A review:

This Mexican food place is home to anyone in California. What I love is that they have cabeza and lengua tacos along with dishes that allow people to make multiple build your own tacos. The service is very rapid and the ambiance between soccer games and music has me feeling like I am at home. I would encourage anyone living here or visiting to experience this authentic hole in the wall at least once! - Stephen L.

Address: 1565 W Alameda Ave Denver, CO 80223

Check out the full national ranking here.

