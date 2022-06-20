Go Behind the Scenes of “Gutted” Reality Show Filmed in Colorado

A reality show by the name of "Gutted" was filmed in Colorado in conjunction with a meeting of van, RV, and bus enthusiasts.

The Reality Show Filmed in Colorado

The reality show was filmed between September 8th and 12th of 2021 near Alamosa, Colorado, and the Great Sand Dunes. It was released on the Blankspace app in April of 2022 and a second season is already planned to be filmed this coming October.

The show, appropriately titled "Gutted," was filmed in conjunction with a first-ever meet in which numerous van, bus, and RV enthusiasts came from all over to mingle with like-minded people, show off their custom vehicles, and check out those of others.

The Premise of 'Gutted' Reality Show Filmed in Colorado

The show brought three teams together who were given the task to customize either a van, an RV, or a school bus (nicknamed "Skoolie.") The competition took place over a five-day period, but that's not all that went on during those five days of filming.

A Fun Event While Filming the Reality Show in Colorado

In addition to the filming of the show, a lot went on during the five days between September 8th and 12th of 2021 at the location near Alamosa.

Attendees camped out in their custom rigs at night and enjoyed things like yoga, workshops, painting classes, and demonstration during the day. In addition, they were treated to live music after the sun went down and ended each day with a campfire before retiring to their vehicles.

The next event will be held from October 4th through the 9th, 2022.

Take a Behind the Scenes Look at the Filming of "Gutted" in Colorado

