Looking for a totally unique, yet not fully equipped home to put your own finishing touches on? This might be the home you are looking for.

This one-bedroom, two-bathroom barn-style home located in Basalt, Colorado is truly one of a kind. The home located at 1633 Emma Spur has a total of 2,117 square feet of living space on 4.05 acres of land.

This newly listed barn-style home on Realtor has an asking price of $3.2 million. It appears from the photos that this home would need a kitchen as there is no indication of one on the property. This property could also be a great location for a business, shop, and more. We think it would be a great home with a few key improvements. Check out the photos.

If you would like to learn more about this barn-style home located at 1633 Emma Spur in Basalt, Colorado listed for $3.2 million, you can see the full listing on Realtor.

