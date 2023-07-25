GROSS: One Colorado City is One of the Dirtiest in America

I have lived in multiple states across the country. During my life, I have lived in some nasty cities and states. I am being honest here, Colorado is by far the cleanest area I have ever lived in.

That's why I was surprised when I found out that four cities in Colorado are some of the dirtiest cities in the nation. A new study by Lawnstarter put together a list of 2023's Dirtiest Cities in America.

WHAT IS THE DIRTIEST CITY IN COLORADO?

According to this study, Aurora is the most filthy city in Colorado.

Lawnstarter ranked every city based on air quality, water quality, pollution, and more. Aurora scored poorly in several of these categories.

The city has poor air quality, with high levels of pollutants like ozone and particulate matter. Aurora also has a high rate of waste generation, and its waste management system is not as effective as those in other cities.

DID ANY OTHER COLORADO CITIES MAKE THE LIST?

Aurora isn't the only Colorado city to make the list of the dirtiest cities in America. Colorado Springs ranked 59th, Denver ranked 64th, and Fort Collins ranked 98th.

All of these cities have poor air quality and high waste generation rates.

WHERE IS THE DIRTIEST CITY IN AMERICA?

Houston, Texas is the dirtiest city in America. Houston has some of the worst air quality in the country.

Newark NJ, San Bernardino CA, Detroit MI, and Jersey City NJ also made the top 5.

WHERE IS THE CLEANEST CITY IN AMERICA?

That trophy belongs to Virginia Beach, Virginia. Congrats, Virginia. Here's a cookie.

