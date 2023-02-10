This Amazing 1889 Aspen Vacation Rental has a Star Observatory

If you are looking for a one-of-a-kind rental in Aspen for an epic getaway, you're certainly going to want to see this home. The home located on East Hopkins is listed on Cuvee and was originally built in 1889 and is sure to impress.

The home is a historic landmark and won the Colorado Award for Remodelling Excellence in 2002. Equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and over 50 pieces of world-renowned art, staying at this home is certainly going to be an experience you will never forget.

Did we mention the home also has an observatory? The structure known as the Piece De Resistance is a copper dome observatory with a telescope that is installed on the rooftop.

The six-bedroom suite home in Aspen, Colorado rents from $3,500 to $6,200 per night on Cuvee. Take a look at the photos:

For more information on this Aspen rental home with an observatory, see the booking page on Cuvee.

