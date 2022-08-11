A home for sale in Aspen, Colorado is known as the Mt. Hayden Lodge and is currently listed for $45 million.

Location of Aspen's Mt. Hayden Lodge

Get our free mobile app

The home is located at 931 N. Hayden Drive, Aspen, Colorado 81611. As you can see, one of the reasons that the home is worth so much money is the fact that it's not only huge but is also located right on the famous ski mountain.

In fact, if you look closely, you can see that it's tucked away between areas with ski trails and chair lifts:

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Next time you're hitting the slopes in Aspen, picture yourself right between the main Aspen ski mountain and the Aspen Highlands Ski Resort, and that is roughly where the home is located.

Details About Aspen's Mt. Hayden Lodge

The home is nothing short of amazing with a total area of 11,503 square feet. It also sits on a fairly big chunk of land at 17.41 acres. In addition, the home has a total of nine bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, and is of the highest caliber of class throughout the house.

In addition, there are many things about the home that will make your jaw drop. For example, many of the walls are constructed of logs with incredibly tall ceilings, and some of the bedrooms and bathrooms are so large that you could easily mistake them for a living room.

The surroundings of the home are also beautiful with a natural creek, fire pits, children's play areas, and magnificent views of the surrounding high country Aspen scenery.

Take a virtual tour of Aspen's Mt. Hayden Lodge currently for sale for $45 million:

Tour Aspen’s $45 Million Mt. Hayden Lodge Currently for Sale Aspen's Mt. Hayden Lodge is an amazingly huge and stunning 9-bedroom home currently for sale with a price tag of $45 million.

$49 Million Aspen Home is Paradise in the Mountains Take a virtual tour of a spectacular home for sale in Aspen that carries a $49 million price tag.