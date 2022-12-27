Say What? Animal Website Says That Loveland is Colorado’s Coldest Town

Colorado has many, many great places to reside, including Loveland. If you were to believe a certain website, you would think that Loveland is the "coldest" town in the Centennial State.

There's no way to know where they came up with their figure, but for them to say that Loveland's average high temperature is what the say it is, seems non-legit. Sure, we see some cold days in Colorado, just like any other city/town in the state, we are not the coldest of them all.

According to ClimateData.com, Loveland sees five months with average highs above 70°. That right there puts us in a "moderate" range. Not "coldest." I can agree that there are colder months, like December, where the average high reaches only 43°, but that still doesn't mean that Loveland is the coldest.

An article came across my phone the other day stating that Loveland is Colorado's coldest place. At first I thought, "they're talking about Ski Loveland," but no- they really mean the city south of Fort Collins and north of Denver. Loveland.

WHAT DO THEY SAY THE AVERAGE HIGH IS FOR LOVELAND?

The gang at A-ZAnimals.com actually claim that Loveland's average high temperature is 50°. I scoffed. I literally scoffed. It just didn't sound right, so I did some of my own digging. I found data that states otherwise, for sure.

A-ZAnimals doesn't mention where they got their data, so it's hard to just say they're completely wrong, but my research finds that Loveland's average high temperature is almost 15° higher, at 64°. I'm not saying that Loveland is tropical, but there's a big difference between 50° and 64°.

I did find a town that does have an average high of 50° - Crested Butte. That sounds much more "legit" than Loveland, right? Hopefully, the folks at A-ZAnimals knows more about animals than they do weather.

