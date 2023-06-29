Allergy Season Is Worse Than Ever in Colorado: What You Should Do

Allergy season is the worst. How are your allergies this year? I am having a tough time and I know I'm not alone.

Allergy season is severe all across the country this year. Experts believe it is going to continue to get worse due to drought and longer summers.

So what do we do to alleviate our constant sneezing, itchy eyes, and congestion in Colorado?

By the way, I just had a sneezing fit - Time for some Zyrtec!

Shop Local and Get Some Honey

Colorado Honey

Try some local honey. The theory behind using local honey for allergies is that it exposes your body to the pollens that are common in Colorado. Over time, this can help your body develop a tolerance to these pollens, which can reduce your allergy symptoms.

Additionally, honey is considered a natural remedy for curing your allergy symptoms. So rather than grabbing allergy medicine like I did 79 words ago, this route to being allergy free is more reliable.

Take Precautions at Your Home

Cleaning house

You should clean your home as thoroughly as possible, as allergens can accumulate over time. Dust and pollen can trigger allergies, so it is important to clean your home regularly. This includes vacuuming, dusting, and washing bedding and curtains.

The biggest precaution that has helped me is taking two showers a day. Just like your home, pollen can stick to you.

If you don't have time to take a shower, rinsing off your face will still make a significant difference. Maintaining good hygiene will ensure that you keep pollen out of your eyes and nose.

Running Out of Options? Consult With A Doctor

Doctor

Immunotherapy is a cool way to treat allergies in the long run, and I've been seriously considering it myself. It involves gradually exposing your body to small amounts of the allergen that drives you nuts. This helps your body build up a tolerance, which can tone down those annoying allergy symptoms.

Immunotherapy can work wonders for different allergies like pollen, dust mites, and pet dander. It's usually a safe and effective treatment, but sometimes you might experience mild allergic reactions as side effects.

If you're also thinking about going for immunotherapy to tame your allergies, it's a good idea to chat with your doctor. They'll help you figure out if this treatment is the right move for you.

