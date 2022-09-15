Here's breaking news. You don't have to spend $1 million to get a house with million-dollar views.

Seems Too Good To Be True

Take a look at this mountain cabin near Divide, Colorado that's currently for sale. The mountain views from this home are truly amazing, yet the home is selling for less than $400K, It seems too good to be true, but this is legit.

The home isn't large - two bedrooms and one bath. However, it sits on a 6.4-acre lot surrounded by trees and mountains that will provide an endless supply of amazing sunsets. The property borders both Pike National Forest and BLM land.

A Majestic View of Pikes Peak

With three different decks, you can sit and take in the amazing mountain views. When the weather turns cold and hostile, you still get amazing views looking out every single window in the home. It's worth mentioning that one of those views is the west side of Pikes Peak.

Don't let the word 'cabin' fool you. It's less than 1,000 square feet, but, the inside of this place is completely modern, and quite frankly, looks amazing, with beautiful floors and a wood fireplace.

Great Mountain Getaway Or Vacation Rental Property

This 672-square-foot home is less than an hour from Colorado Springs. It makes for a great mountain getaway - and could also double as an appealing vacation rental property. If you are thinking about investment property, this one might be an option. It just hit the market, and likely won't last long.

You would expect this property to cost over a million dollars, considering the location and the views. However, this mountain cabin with incredible views out every window and from three decks is way more affordable than you think. Scroll on for a glimpse of some of the views and a peek inside the cabin.

Affordable Colorado Mountain Cabin With Incredible Views With three different decks, you can sit and take in the spectacular mountain views. When the weather turns cold and hostile, you still get amazing views looking out every single window in the home. It's worth mentioning that one of those views is the west side of Pikes Peak. Scroll through these photos to see this incredible cabin now for sale.