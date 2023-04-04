Grand Junction Foster Homes Needed For Adorable Kittens

The kitten season is here and where are all the kittens in Grand Junction going to live?

This week, the Roice-Hurst Humane Society is featuring a litter of adorable, underage kittens. They are too young to be adopted and are currently living with their mom in foster care. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

More Kittens Are On the Way

Hundreds of kittens are expected to be coming through the doors of Roice-Hurst in the coming weeks and they are going to need foster families who can temporarily take care of them. Foster volunteers in Grand Junction are crucial to the work of the shelter. If you love cats but don't want a permanent commitment, you might consider being a kitten foster this season. And if you are wanting to adopt a kitten this is a perfect time.

Draco Is Ready For A New Home

If you are a dog lover and thinking about adoption, take a look at Draco, a 4-year-old black lab mix. Draco came to the shelter as a stray from Delta about a month, very skinny, injured, and muddy. He's already gained 10 pounds and is ready for a home.

In spite of his condition, Draco has always had happy, bouncy energy, and loves everyone he meets. He's a little picky with his dog friends, so an introduction to potential siblings would be important to make sure they are compatible.

Dog With A Sweet Personality

Kush is a 1-year-old boy with a very sweet personality. He loves to play and has lived with another dog, but can be picky about sharing his toys. Kush is ready to soak up some human love.

Kitten Shower Donation Drive

In preparation for the kitten season, the Roice-Hurst Kitten Shower Donation Drive is Saturday, April 8 from noon until 4:00 p.m. You can drop off a tax-deductible donation, tour the shelter, learn about fostering, and meet some adorable kittens. The shelter is located at 362 28 Road in Grand Junction.