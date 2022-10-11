Kitten Cuteness: Are You Ready To Bring An Adorable Kitten Home?

There is just something irresistible about a cute little kitten, and these adorable felines are no exception.

Dogs get a lot of the focus on our pets of the week feature from week to week, but today the spotlight is on kittens. The Roice-Hurst Humane Society has a couple of cute kittens that are likely to steal your heart.

Playful, Affectionate, and Loves to Be Loved

Netflix is just six months old and is very playful and affectionate. He loves to be loved. He rolls over when you pet him and then nudges your hand with his head to get more love. Netflix came to the shelter when he was just a few weeks old and he's definitely ready to find his forever home.

Super Adorable and Extremely Cute

Spidey is another six-month-old kitten that is super adorable and extremely cute. After being born in his foster family's neighbor's backyard, Spidey has spent the first few months of his life wishing for a family of his own.

Small But Mighty Bodhi

For dog lovers this week we present Bodhi, a small but mighty one-year-old. He loves to play tug-of-war and charm the ladies. He also loves to play fetch. Bodhi would probably be best in a household that doesn't have female dogs.

If you would like to meet one of our featured pets this week, contact Roice-Hurst Humane Society and arrange for a meet and greet. Call 970-434-7337.

5k and 1 Mile Fun Run and Dog Walk

Don't forget about the Howl-O-Ween 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run and Dog Walk to benefit Roice-Hurst. it's being organized by the Grand Junction Sports Commission on October 30 at Las Colonias. Get yourself and your pet registered.