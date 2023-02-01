Confirmed: Sean Payton Will Be The Next Denver Broncos Head Coach

Turns out the orange tie Sean Payton wore during Fox Sports NFL coverage over the weekend WAS a nod to the Broncos.

The suspense and wait are over. Multiple NFL Insiders are reporting that the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos have finalized a deal for the Broncos to secure Super Bowl winning, former Saints Head Coach Sean Payton as their next head coach.

Nothing is a done deal until it's a done deal, but generally speaking if all these guys are reporting it, it's gonna happen.

Per Schefter, Denver and New Orleans have agreed to terms on what compensation the Broncos will send the Saints, as Payton is technically under contract with New Orleans through 2024. In order to hire him, the Broncos will have to compensate New Orleans.

Reaction from around the league and Broncos fans here at home has been pretty good.

This story is developing and we will update when we have more details! But hooray! The wait is over! And the promise of making a splash by hiring a big name head coach has been fulfilled. Can't wait to see you in orange and blue, Sean Payton!

