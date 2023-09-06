A Rare Look Inside an Abandoned Colorado Speedway + Car Graveyard

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably heard of, driven past, or maybe even been to Denver's Lakeside Amusement Park.

However, if you were around in the 1980s or earlier, you may be familiar with the speedway that was located on the same property. Unfortunately, a tragic accident caused the speedway to close in 1988, but it's still sitting abandoned right next to the amusement park.

Keep scrolling to learn about Lakeside Speedway, and take a rare virtual tour of the abandoned former Colorado staple.

Colorado's Now-Abandoned Lakeside Speedway

Back in 1935, a man named Ben Krasner bought Lakeside Amusement Park and the baseball field next to it and almost immediately became motivated to turn the field into a speedway.

For the next few years, Lakeside Speedway hosted numerous races on its dirt track up until 1939 when the track was paved. Then, following WWII, the track began hosting stock car races and became extremely popular throughout the next few decades.

However, tragedy struck on July 24, 1988, when driver Gary Burton lost control of his car, hitting 26-year-old Kristy Carlson who would eventually succumb to her wounds and injuring an additional 13 spectators.

The speedway was subsequently closed later that year by the longtime owner of Lakeside Amusement Park, Rhoda Krasner, and it has remained abandoned ever since.

Now, the old speedway is overgrown and filled with old cars, trucks, trailers, heavy machinery, and even a boat or two.

Trespassing onto the property that contains the abandoned speedway is strictly prohibited, but you can take a rare virtual tour below:

