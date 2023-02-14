See Eerily Abandoned Colorado Ski Resort that May Reopen Soon

It's widely known that Colorado is full of ski resorts. Whether they're world-class mountains like Vail and Aspen, or smaller resorts like Powderhorn just outside of Grand Junction, the ski industry is a huge part of the state.

However, you may not know that there's what you may consider a 'ghost town ski resort' in Colorado that has been closed and abandoned since the year 2000.

Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's abandoned Cuchara Mountain Park and what the future may hold for the forgotten ski resort.

What Happened to Colorado's Forgotten Ski Resort?

In southeastern Colorado lies a ski resort that hasn't been active for over 20 years. Just outside of the town of Cuchara, Colorado, the now-closed Cuchara Mountain Park sits abandoned and unkempt. But what happened?

Cuchara Mountain Park first opened in 1981 as not only the closest ski resort for many Coloradans that lived on that particular side of the state but was also one of the least expensive of its day.

Unfortunately, after over 20 years of fun, affordable skiing, Cuchara Mountain Park was forced to close down in 2000.

However, there is a glimmer of hope that Cuchara may once again serve the needs of skiers and boarders in southeastern Colorado.

Will Colorado's Forgotten Ski Resort Ever Reopen?

After over two decades of seeing virtually no visitors, a strong effort is in place to reopen Cuchara Mountain Park. In fact, according to the ski resort's website, this past year saw almost enough funds raised to bring the resort back to life, which will likely mean that one more season will be all it takes to be able to fund the rebirth of Cuchara.

While Cuchara is off-limits to the public, if you're curious as to what the resort looks like today, you can take a virtual tour below:

Take a virtual tour of Colorado’s forgotten ski resort, Cuchara Mountain Park, which despite being abandoned for over 20 years may be reopening soon.

