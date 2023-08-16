Abandoned Colorado Homestead: TV Graveyard, Animal Corpses + More

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

You may not realize it, but there are countless properties across the state of Colorado currently sitting abandoned. Some of these places are still filled with personal items from the previous occupants, some are plagued with graffiti, and some have both.

However, it's never a good idea to explore these places in person. Not only is it considered trespassing most of the time, it's also very dangerous. These buildings don't always have the best structural integrity, and there's also the risk of running into squatters.

The place we're going to look at today is an abandoned homestead in Broomfield, Colorado which is made up of numerous buildings with a lot of odd things left behind in them.

Abandoned Homestead in Colorado

It's unclear as to how long this property has been abandoned, but one indication was found in the form of an old Spin magazine featuring Nirvana on the cover, likely dating back to the early 1990s.

The urban explorer also found what appears to be a dead rabbit lying next to a pair of underwear, as well as what one might consider a TV graveyard in the field outside of the main house.

In addition to the main house, there's a three-car garage on the property, as well as a silo and several other buildings, all sitting abandoned.

Keep scrolling to take a virtual tour of this abandoned homestead in Broomfield, Colorado:

