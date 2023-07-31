7 Local Cheap Eats You Gotta Try in Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado, has tons of delicious local restaurants to choose from. Nowadays, it’s getting more and more difficult to find affordable places to eat.

Here I have seven of the best local restaurants where you can get food for a reasonable price.

7. Yum Yum Social

Gyros? Lebanese pizza? Falafel? Yes, please. Yum Yum Social has all these delicious Mediterranean foods. Healthy and affordable is what makes this food so great. It’s the perfect place to get some fuel for the rest of your day.

You can get its special, a falafel sandwich for only $4. That’s unheard of nowadays. It’s the perfect stop for Colorado State University students because it’s right by campus, just north of it on Elizabeth.

6. Star of India

Star of India has fantastic traditional Indian food. Although Indian food tends to have a high price tag, Star of India has an incredible lunch buffet.

For only $15, you get unlimited food at the buffet. The Fort Collins, Colorado, Indian fave has curries, rice, tika masala, and even dessert. So, everyone in the family is sure to enjoy.

5. Big Al’s

Big Al's is a FoCo favorite. I mean, come on, who doesn’t love burgers, dogs, and shakes? It’s classic American food, and Big Al’s does it right.

The food is priced reasonably, and it all tastes incredible. You can get a burger for $6 and a dog for $5. Can’t beat that price nowadays.

4. Chili House

Homemade Asian Beef and Broccoli with Rice bhofack2 loading...

Fort Collins’ Chili House has delicious Chinese and Thai food. The extensive menu includes many staple foods, such as sushi, sweet and sour chicken, beef and broccoli, and curry. Find excellent lunch and dinner specials. You can get a large entrée, a selection of appetizers, and soup for $25. You can get a whole lot of food for a low cost.

3. Mugs

You need to put this cozy and fun FoCo spot on your list. It’s a great place to go to catch up with friends or read a good book. Tasty breakfast and lunch, with plenty of drink options, make this an ideal Fort Collins spot. The cozy coffee house environment makes it so inviting; it's affordable and enjoyable for all.

2. Obee’s

Nothing says lunch quite like sandwiches, and no one makes sandwiches quite like Obee’s. Obee’s has fresh and delicious sandwiches that you'll love.

The affordable sandwich shop has a variety of meat, cheese, and toppings, so you are guaranteed your perfect sandwich.

The sandwiches all run for about $10 each. You know, it’s getting more and more difficult to find a good sandwich for that price.

1. Sally’s Kitchen

sally's kitchen fort collins TSM Christine Kapperman loading...

Gas station food usually sucks. Yeah, well, not this time. Sally’s Kitchen is the hidden gem of Fort Collins.

Tucked away in a gas station is some of the best Chinese food in town. Although it seems random and strange, everyone who goes can’t help but come back for more.

All of the plates tend to be $10 and under, making them some of the cheapest takeout in town. And they aren’t even fast food. That’s right; everything is made to order so you can have the best dining experience possible.

