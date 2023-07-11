3 Quick Tips For Fishing In Colorado This Summer

Summer is here in Colorado. There are over 2,000 places to fish in Colorado. Many of us are heading to our favorite places to drop a line. If you are new to fishing, or if you just want to upgrade your experience, here are a few quick tips to help you get started.

Get Your Fishing License

You need a fishing license in every state in the United States. It is important to acquire a fishing license before you head to one of Colorado’s reservoirs, rivers, or lakes. Fun fact: My Uncle Donny was featured on an episode of COPS because he didn’t have a fishing license. If you don’t want to end up like my Uncle, here are the fees you must pay to obtain a fishing license in Colorado.

Colorado residents 18 and older: $36.71 per year

Non-Residents: $102.40 per year

This year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife started distributing digital licenses on their app.

Use the Right Gear

Proper preparation prevents poor performance. Different fishing locations may have other fish species, so it is critical to research the type of fish you would like to catch and equip yourself with the correct bait, lures, reels, and rods. For example, if you are fishing for larger game in a reservoir, you should use heavier rods and reels. For smaller game, you should consider live bait like worms, minnows, or insects. Experts at SCHEELS, St. Peter's Fly Shop, and Minturn Anglers will be able to answer any questions you may have. Don’t be afraid to ask for advice!

Be Prepared For Unpredictable Weather Conditions

Colorado is known for having beautiful views, however, Colorado is also known for having fickle and inconsistent weather. One moment you can have beautiful and sunny skies, the next you can be caught in a rainstorm. It is wise to pack a versatile assortment of clothing including sunscreen to shield yourself from the high-altitude sun. It may seem silly to grab a rain jacket on a sunny day, but it never hurts to be prepared. Make sure to consistently check weather forecasts. You can check the weather by downloading our app.

