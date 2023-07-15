3 Hidden Gem Ice Cream Shops in Northern Colorado to Make You Smile

Looking for a Northern Colorado ice cream shop that you may not have visited yet? Pack up your sweet tooth and your longing for fun, we have a few that you need to check out.

Though our choices for "favorite flavor" may differ, almost everyone can agree on a stop at a local shop for some ice cream. Whether it be a family outing, a date, or just a stop by yourself for a treat, ice cream can turn your day around.

Maybe it's about going back in time to the innocence when we were all kids, enjoying a tasty treat; maybe it's about just loving those wonderful flavors, sprinkles, and the chime of the door.

Waffle cone? Sugar cone? A bowl? How about just a little spoonful taste? You could go big and get a shake, or a sundae. Who will you go with, to try out these three hidden gem shops and enjoy some great, great ice cream.

Here are a few of the hidden gem ice cream shops you'll find in Northern Colorado:

Paradice Cream has been open since September 2021. It's hard to spot, though. It's near Kohl's, in front of Lowe's, off Highway 34, in Loveland. The ice cream is delicious (seriously delicious); the staff is professional and friendly; and they have a great little patio.

Josh & John's, out of Colorado Springs has a little shop in Loveland at the corner of Cleveland and Fifth Street. It opened in the summer of 2023 and folks have been lining up, ever since. They have plenty of flavors and options, including making their waffle cones on-site.

Tucked inside a restaurant/bar in downtown Loveland sits an ice cream parlor that used to be in Berthoud. Moo Town Treatery had the 120 Bar & Grill as a client, and when Moo Town decided that they couldn't afford where they were anymore, The 120 offered up space inside its own establishment.

