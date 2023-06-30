When it comes to ice cream, it's hard to find folks who don't like it, especially kids. It's a tasty treat and brings a lot of fun when it's around.

This ice cream shop closed down its original location in Colorado, but a friend stepped up with an idea: Why not bring your shop into their place? On the surface, it may seem odd, but when you get in, you really get it.

It's a story about "girl power," entrepreneurship, perseverance, and ice cream. This ice cream shop had been providing specialty ice cream flavors for a local chef/restaurant owner; when the ice cream owner decided that where they were was not the right place, the restaurant owner came up with the idea.

Moo Town Treatery has been around the Northern Colorado area for more than a few years, providing ice cream at Farmer's Markets, local restaurants, etc. Then, they got into a "brick and mortar" location in the summer of 2021.

With Berthoud growing like it is, however, the costs of operating their location became too much, and in January of 2023, Moo Town announced that they were closing.

One of their clients, who'd been serving their ice cream for years, heard about the closure and immediately wanted to help this (also) woman-owner-operator shop out. Her restaurant/bar had the space, so why not bring Moo Town into her place?

Gina Lyn opened The 120 Bar & Grill opened in Downtown Loveland in the summer of 2022, taking over a dormant location that had been a Mexican restaurant, and a Chinese restaurant in years prior. Gina brought her experience from running the "back of the house" for another local bar for several years.

While it may not look so from the outside, The 120 is quite large on the inside; it really is basically two locations in one. Prior to Moo Town coming in, folks would enter from the north and make their way all the way around (the circular building) to where the actual bar/restaurant area is.

This "other half" had its own bar, seating, and restrooms, yet went mostly unused. In the end, that would lead to this great pairing.

In June of 2023, Moo Town Treatery opened inside The 120, on the north side of the building, and it feels like it was meant to be. Instead of a bar, there's an ice cream counter; very easy.

Much of what was inside Moo Town's Berthoud location can now be found inside The 120, including a "to go" freezer with pints, and treats (including homemade ice cream sandwiches.)

They even have a couple of great arcade games that are cheap: One is only a quarter, and one is .50 (the Hydro Thunder;) you can't beat that.

While it does come across, upon first blush, as an odd place to put an ice cream shop, it really feels like its own space; the bar & grill area still remains very "separate" from Moo Town, but close enough for adult parents to perhaps enjoy some adult beverages, while the kids have ice cream and play games, within the same building.

The "moo" the merrier.

