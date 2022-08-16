25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Garden of the Gods

Colorado's Garden of the Gods is one of the most photographed attractions in the state each year with about half a million visitors stopping by Colorado Springs.

Did you know you can tour Garden of the Gods on horseback, via a Jeep tour, or by hiking the 21 miles of trails? Scroll on to learn 25 things about the Garden of the Gods that you need to know before visiting this popular destination.

How Old is Colorado's Garden of the Gods?

The rock formations at Colorado's Garden of the Gods date back over 300 million years. The park was first owned by Charles Elliott Perkins who purchased the land in 1879. Upon his death in 1909 the land was given to the city of Colorado Springs under the condition it would remain a free park open to the public.

Where is Colorado's Garden of the Gods?

You'll find the Garden of the Gods just outside of Colorado Springs near Pikes Peak. You can access the park from I-25 at exit 146 for the Garden of the Gods. You can also find a hidden entrance to the park that locals love to use to avoid the lines by heading for the Becker's Lane entrance from Highway 24.

What Popular Attractions are at the Garden of the Gods?

Things you don't want to miss at Garden of the Gods include Balanced Rock, the Kissing Camels, the Garden of the Gods Trading Post, the secret Spaulding's Cavern, explore the museum, and don't miss the Garden of the Gods Overlook at the visitor's center.

