25 Random Robert Grant Photos of Western Colorado

Get ready to go back in time to Western Colorado of the 1940s, 50s, 60s, and maybe a shot or two of the 70s. These Robert Grant images were recently discovered in a file on his son-in-law's computer.

In no particular order, and with no particular subject in mind, check out these images lifted from Bob Grant's black and white negatives.

Random Photos From Robert Grant

Robert Grant worked for the Daily Sentinel from the late 1930s until his retirement in the mid-1980s. Along the way, he took countless photos never published in the Daily Sentinel. Many were test shots, used for bracketing, or in some cases, just for the heck of it. The file cabinets and computers in my home are full of such shots from Bob.

Found On a Computer

Robert Grant's son-in-law, my dad, Arlie Jordan, spent more than a decade scanning and cataloging Bob's photos. When my dad died three years ago, I took up the task.

More Discoveries Courtesy of COVID-19

Last week I was supposed to be in Los Angeles. COVID-19 had other plans. Instead, the week was spent in quarantine. With an abundance of time on my hands, it seemed like a good time to start searching through file cabinets and computers.

While searching through my dad's old computer, a number of folders were uncovered. These contained a few hundred scans from random negatives.

The Bigger Picture

I'm the last of Bob Grant's family. He was an only child, and his daughter, my mother, was an only child. I don't have kids. So, with that, it's time to put a wiggle in it and get busy. I don't want these historic images lost.

As always with these galleries, keep your eyes open. Time after time, someone scrolls through these galleries and spots someone they recognize, sometimes themselves. Considering these are scans of negatives, they came with no written information. It's up to us to fill in the gaps.

