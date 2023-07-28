23-Year-Old Wyoming Oilfield Trucker Killed in Rollover Crash

A 23-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling a commercial vehicle in Sweetwater County authorities say.

The crash happened around noon last Monday, July 17, at milepost 3.7 on BLM-4409, southeast of Rock Springs.

According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Samuel Treas was behind the wheel of a Peterbilt when, due to his speed, he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and flipped the truck onto its driver's side.

Treas was wearing his seat belt but died from his injuries. His passenger was not injured in the crash.

This is the third traffic fatality in Sweetwater County this month, and the 10th in the county so far this year.

According to his obituary, Treas worked for Summit Slickline as a truck driver and enjoyed working and hanging out with his coworkers.

