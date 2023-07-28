23-Year-Old Wyoming Oilfield Trucker Killed in Rollover Crash

A 23-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling a commercial vehicle in Sweetwater County authorities say.

The crash happened around noon last Monday, July 17, at milepost 3.7 on BLM-4409, southeast of Rock Springs.

According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Samuel Treas was behind the wheel of a Peterbilt when, due to his speed, he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and flipped the truck onto its driver's side.

Treas was wearing his seat belt but died from his injuries. His passenger was not injured in the crash.

This is the third traffic fatality in Sweetwater County this month, and the 10th in the county so far this year.

According to his obituary, Treas worked for Summit Slickline as a truck driver and enjoyed working and hanging out with his coworkers.

READ MORE:

2022's Deadliest Wyoming County by Traffic Deaths

While car crashes can occur anywhere, some roads in Wyoming are more dangerous than others.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol data, there were 117 fatal crashes in the Cowboy State in 2022 resulting in 133 deaths.

Of those fatal crashes, the majority (13.68%) occurred in Laramie County -- two in January, one in February, one in March, two in April, one in June, two in July, three in August, two in September, one in November, and one in December.

Sweetwater County saw the second most fatal crashes last year, 12, while Fremont and Lincoln counties each saw 10.

Albany and Park counties each recorded eight, and Campbell, Converse, and Natrona counties each tallied seven.

The deadliest 2022 crash in Laramie County took place on June 17 when two semis collided on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne and immediately became engulfed in flames killing both drivers and a passenger.



Laramie County also saw two fatal crashes involving motorcyclists, two fatal crashes involving juveniles, and a fatal crash involving a pedestrian last year.

Below is the Wyoming Highway Patrol narrative of every fatal crash that occurred in Laramie County in 2022.
