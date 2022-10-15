20 Quick And Easy Ways To Piss Off A True Coloradan

We here in Colorado are a pretty lucky bunch. We live in a great state where the quality of life for the most part is pretty great. Are there issues? Absolutely just as there are in every other state in the U.S.

Something that I've found out is one of those "stinkin' transplants" myself, after living here for a little over 2 years, I've really gotten good at distinguishing true Coloradans from the transplants.

There are some traits, qualities, quirks, beliefs, and things that are said that stand out to show who the true natives are as opposed to the posers.

I'm calling myself out as a transplant because it's about honesty and integrity here for a lot of people. That's one of the things that I've come to respect about Coloradans is the amount of integrity and pride they take in their work, their home, and their families.

I've also seen and heard some triggers that drive true Coloradans to the brink of insanity and I thought it would be fun to point out and have fun with.

I posed this question on Facebook and got some pretty great responses that you may or may not agree with (depending on if you're a true Coloradan or not)

So let's go over them and whether you agree or disagree, feel free to chime in with some things we may have missed.

