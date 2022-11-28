Tour a 15-Bedroom Colorado Home for Sale with Amazing Views

A home for sale in Colorado is absolutely massive and has amazing views of some of Colorado's most well-known natural features.

Location of Colorado Home for Sale

The home is located in Manitou Springs, Colorado, which is just outside of Colorado Springs. However, if you've ever spent time in Manitou Springs, you know how much different it is from its neighboring Olympic City.

You'll find this home at 601 Manitou Ave, Manitou Springs, CO 80829, which is nestled right between the Manitou Cliff Dwellings and Garden of the Gods in the heart of town:

Of course, Garden of the Gods is one of Colorado's most famous landmarks, and there are all kinds of great ways to experience mother nature around the home including a hike up Red Mountain Trail.

Info About Colorado Home for Sale

As mentioned above, the home has a total of 15 bedrooms, but one may argue that it's actually several homes all on the same property.

Regardless, in addition to the 15 bedrooms, there are 11 bathrooms, 11 distinct apartments consisting of one studio, eight one-bedroom apartments, one two-bedroom apartment, and one three-bedroom unit, all sitting on an 8,028 square foot lot.

As you can probably guess based on the size of the home and the multiple living spaces, the listing price is pretty steep at $2,420,000.

The home was built back in 1920 and truly echoes Manitou Springs' vibe of being a cool, laid-back Colorado mountain town.

The home also has a decent-sized yard between the dwellings with plenty of patio space, a small garden, and walkways that connect the living spaces.

Take a virtual tour of this 15-bedroom home before you start gathering friends to all move into it and split the mortgage:

