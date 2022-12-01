10 Things You Didn’t Know About Beautiful Palisade, Colorado

Palisade is known for its peaches and wine, but that only tells part of the story of Palisade, Colorado.

Do People Know What They Are Missing?

So many people zoom right past Palisade on Interstate 70, never having a clue what they are missing in this small western Colorado town of fewer than 3,000 people. The same could be said of a lot of Colorado towns that border Colorado's main thoroughfare. Seems like oftentimes, people are just too busy to stop and smell the roses - or in this case, drink the wine.

Deceptive Beauty

Palisade is a deceptively beautiful town. There may be nothing especially stunning that grabs your attention as you drive down the streets of Palisade, but it's hard not to notice the Grand Mesa towering overhead to the east, and the imposing Mt. Garfield and Mt. Lincoln to the north. Combing these views with the vibrant greens of the orchards and vineyards during the growing season, you really couldn't ask for better scenery in the western Colorado desert.

It's easy for the locals to take a town like Palisade for granted. We know it's there and it's part of the magnificent grand valley, but do we really appreciate Palisade for all it has to offer and the history that made it what it is today?

10 Things You Didn't Know About Palisade, Colorado The restaurants and shops, the fruit stands, wineries, and the majestic surroundings make Palisade one of the really special places in Colorado. It's possible you will have a greater appreciation for this western Colorado town when you discover the following 10 things you probably didn't know about Palisade, Colorado.

Interesting Facts About Paonia, Colorado In the gallery below, you'll see some of what I found in the little town of Paonia. Plus, I'll share 10 interesting facts you probably didn't know about the delightful town of Paonia. Perhaps, you'll even be inspired to pay Paonia a visit in the near future.