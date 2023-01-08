10 Things Utah Adults Hide From Their Parents

Navigating a relationship with your parents as an adult can sometimes be a little tricky.

They still love you, and you still love them, but when you become an adult, you have to establish boundaries.

On the one hand, you want to be treated as an adult with your own opinions and feelings. On the other hand, there is still a part of you that craves your parents approval.

Nowhere else is this more true than in Utah. With the dominant religion being The Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints, the rift can be over something as simple as a cup of coffee or a glass of wine.

Of course, not all friction between parents and children are because of religion. We all have our differences of opinion, and sometimes the hardest thing in the world is the look your mother in the face and say that you have rejected everything they taught you about politics, parenting and life in general.

So what do you do in a situation like this? You dodge. You hide. You postpone that difficult conversation for another day.

We asked you, the B92.1 listening audience what you are hiding from your parents as an adult, and these were the top 10 most mentioned things that you're sweeping under the rug when Mom and Dad come for a visit.

10 Things Adults In Utah Still Hide From Their Parents These are the things that adults are hiding from their parents in Utah

