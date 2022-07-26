Creativity and Colorado go hand in hand which is probably why there are so many awesome things that have been invented within the state.

You may not have been aware, but these ten awesome things were made right here in the Centennial State.

1. Recyclable Aluminum Cans

Most of us are aware that Coors was created in Golden, Colorado but something that is often overlooked is that the company created the first all-aluminum two-piece beverage can back in 1959.

The unique aluminum can is often credited with launching the recycling revolution in America due to the fact that a penny was promised for every can returned to the brewery.

2. Rodeos

On July 4, 1869, the town of Deer Trail, Colorado held the very first rodeo. There are many places across the country that claim to be home to the World's First Rodeo, but none of those places are backed by the Pro-Rodeo Hall of Fame, which is not surprisingly located in Colorado. If that's not enough Deer Trail has also been recognized as the home of the first rodeo by the Guinness Book of World Records, the history channel, Colorado State Legislature.

3. ChocoLove

These delicious candy bars were and are created right here in Colorado. Timothy Moley opened a factory in Boulder, Colorado to produce the chocolate bars in 2004, and the rest as they say is history. Moley is often credited for inspiring other candy companies to transparently list their cocoa content as Chocolove does.

4. Crocs

A trend most of us didn't see coming was spawned directly in Colorado from the minds of natives Scott Seamans, George Boedecker, Jr., and Lyndon “Duke” Hanson. The trio introduced the footwear as a boating shoe in 2002 and since then 850 million pairs of Crocs have been sold.

5. Tampon with Applicator

Tampons are said to have existed for centuries, but the first person to patent the creation with an applicator was Denver resident, Dr. Earle Cleveland Haas. By using telescoping paper tubes, Dr. Haas was able to invent an applicator to make insertion simpler and more sanitary. In 1932, Dr. Haas trademarked the name Tampax, a combination of the terms “tampon” and “vaginal packs."

6. Jolly Ranchers

Golden resident Bill Harmsen invented Jolly Ranchers in 1949. According to Penn State, Harmsen wanted to create a candy that people could enjoy year-round and chose to give his creation a name that would have mass appeal.

7. OtterBox

Fort Collins resident Curt Richardson is the mind behind the Otterbox and created the first one back in 1991 in his garage. Richardson eventually founded his company in 1998 and it still calls Colorado home to this day.

8. Rootbeer Floats

Cripple Creek Brewing owner, Frank J. Wisner, is credited with inventing the rootbeer float in 1893. Legend has it that Wisner was looking at Colorado's Cow Mountain and thought that the peaks looked like ice cream floating in soda. Wisner decided to add rootbeer to vanilla ice cream and dubbed it the "Black Cow."

9. Wheel Clamp

Denver native, Frank Marugg is known for creating the wheel clamp AKA the Denver Boot. The Denver police were looking for a way to immobilize vehicles that had been ticketed and Marugg was able to adjust one of his previous inventions to fit the exact needs of law enforcement.

10. Outdoor Christmas Lights

David Dwight (D.D.) Sturgeon is believed to be the person responsible for making outdoor Christmas lights a thing. Sturgeon founded his own electric company in 1912 and in 1914 is said to have dipped ordinary bulbs in red and green paint so that he could string the lights outside his ill son's bedroom in an effort to cheer him up.

