You Can Stay in a Colorado Hotel Full of Dinosaur Bones

Here in Colorado, there are plenty of attractions that are fun for the whole family that involve dinosaurs. We've got Dinosaur Ridge outside of Red Rocks, dinosaur museums in Fruita and Canon City, all of which are pretty commonly known.

However, in the Denver suburb of Lakewood, what appears to be an ordinary run-of-the-mill hotel on the outside, is actually filled with real-life dinosaur bones, fossils, and is both fun and educational. Keep scrolling to learn about, and take a virtual tour of what many consider to be Colorado's "Dinosaur Hotel."

Location of Colorado's Dinosaur Hotel

The hotel that doubles as a dinosaur museum is the Best Western Denver Southwest, located at 3440 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO 80227.

The hotel is located in such an area that you'd expect any ordinary Best Western hotel to be in, but once you go inside, you'll quickly realize that this is no ordinary hotel by any means.

Best Western Denver Southwest is Colorado's Dinosaur Hotel

The hotel is the brainchild of owner and curator Greg Tally. Tally had the idea to make his Best Western hotel into a dinosaur museum and ran with it, although he does say that customer service is the priority and that it is first and foremost a hotel.

Once you enter the hotel, you're greeted with all kinds of real-life dinosaur bones, all of which were found right here in Colorado. Not only is the hotel unique and fun, but it's educational as well with information throughout.

Take a virtual tour of Colorado's Dinosaur Hotel:

