Ready to Rumble? WWE Smackdown Returns To Colorado This Fall

For the first time in five years, the "blue crew" of WWE's live Friday night television show on Fox, WWE Smackdown, returns to Colorado this fall. Here's all you need to know.

WWE Smackdown Live In Colorado

Like most young kids, I grew up watching professional wrestling. The old WWF and WCW were my absolute favorite things in the world in the mid-90s during the peak of the "Monday Night Wars." I was looking at all of the wrestling shows that have come through Colorado since the mid-90s and I've been to just about all of them. There's truly nothing like a WWE event live. I've also been to twelve WrestleMania events and somehow each one gets better than the last. To this day, I'm still a massive WWE fan I was lucky enough to be given the opportunity by a great friend to take my family to WrestleMania in Los Angeles this past April, and let me tell you, it was the absolute best WWE experience of my entire life. Bringing my family for the first time, especially my six-year-old son who's a huge WWE fan, made it even more special. Priceless memories that I'm so thankful for. Now WWE is coming back to Colorado and we couldn't be more excited.

WWE Smackdown Coming To Ball Arena In Denver

For the first time since September of 2018, WWE Friday Night Smackdown is coming back to the Ball Arena in Denver this Fall. Friday, September 15th, the stars of Smackdown will take over the Mile High City for a night full of awesome live WWE action.

Advertised so far are the Uso's, Bianca Belair, Colorado's own Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, and more. Pre-sale begins this Wednesday, July 12, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 14 at 10 am here, with tickets starting at just $20. And, of course, keep listening to our local Northern Colorado radio stations for your shot to win your way in, or we'll have to lay the SMACKDOWN on ya!

