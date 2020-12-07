*This post was originally published on December 7, 2020.

This December 7, please take a moment to remember the Grand Junction area's World War II vets with these photos from Western Slope Honor Flight.

It's hard to believe, but it has been 11 years since the last of the five Western Slope Honor Flights set out from Grand Junction bound for the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. Onboard the five flights were World War II veterans from several communities in Western Colorado.

I enjoyed the honor of being one of the organizers of the flights, along with serving as a "guardian" on three of the five flights. In each case, my camera accompanied me on the journey. While responsibilities warranted my undivided attention, from time to time an opportunity would arise where I could pull off a picture or two.

Today, December 7, 2020, marks the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Please set aside a few moments to peruse this short gallery of photos of Western Colorado's very own World War II veterans.

Western Slope Honor Flight Gallery