You might experience some disruption while you're picking up your coffee this morning, depending on where you like to go to get it.

Workers at multiple Starbucks locations around Colorado - including those at one Starbucks location in Northern Colorado - are set to go on strike Thursday (Nov. 17)

Why?

About The 'Red Cup Rebellion'

Starbucks employees at more than 100 stores across the country say they're going on strike Thursday in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores took off in late 2021.

The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink - which is considered by workers one of the busiest days of the year.

Starbucks Workers United, the organization behind this labor action says workers in stores across 25 states are planning to take part in Thursday's strike.

Some workers planned to picket all day while others planned shorter walkouts. The union said the goal is to shut the stores down during the walkouts.

What Workers Want

By striking, Starbucks workers across the U.S. are hoping to receive

better pay

more consistent schedules

& higher staffing levels in busy stores

Starbucks officials reportedly oppose the unionization effort, saying the company functions best when it works directly with employees; there are currently more than 9,000 company-owned Starbucks locations stationed around the country.

Which Starbucks locations in Colorado are going on strike?

According to 9News, workers at the following four Colorado Starbucks locations will take part in the nationwide strike today (Thursday, Nov. 17):

Greeley (2604 11th Ave.)

Colorado Springs (Garden of the Gods)

Cherry Creek (3rd and Columbine)

Superior (Rock Creek Circle)

For more information and updates about Thursday's strike, visit the Starbucks Workers United Facebook page here.

