This home is hands down one of the coolest we have ever featured. Located near Bellyache Ridge East is a home in Wolcott, Colorado listed on Realtor for $4.25 million.

This home has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms with 4,915 square feet of living space. The inside of the home is impressive, however, the 4.29-acre lot is where the property really shines.

Get our free mobile app

A 1954 Airstream that has been refurbished is the centerpiece of entertainment surrounded by a bocce ball court, lounge area, fire pit, two spas, and a geodesic greenhouse.

Inside the home, you will find a chef's kitchen, a butler's pantry, a unique industrial-style iron fireplace, a wine cellar, and a ton of character. See the photos of this home located at 5189 Bellyache Ridge Road in Wolcott, Colorado listed for $4.25 million on Realtor.

Source: Realtor

This $4.25 Million Colorado Home Has an Airstream Camper Bar

This Funky Colorado Cabin Could Be Your Dream Getaway for Under $200K This Pitkin, Colorado cabin is more than a bit of a fixer-upper, but it could be a perfect mountain getaway for the right outdoor enthusiast. Take a virtual tour in the gallery below.