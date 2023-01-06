Winter Activities you Need to Enjoy in Colorado This Year

Montrose is a beautiful town to live and work, in and of course, play in. You won't get an extreme winter, like a few of the neighboring towns. How about all the activities to enjoy in the winter, and many are close by.

Snowmobiling-

The last time I was on a snowmobile was in Pinetop Az. I was about 19 or 20. There are great family rides out on the Umcompahgre Plateau for trail runners. If you love the deep powder head towards the Grand Mesa where miles of trails lie atop the world's longest mountain on the backcountry of the Cimarron range.

Cross-Country Skiing-

Once the snow makes it to town, the Black Canyon Golf Course turns into a cross-country ski destination. You can cross-country ski at Black Canyon National Park, the South Rim closes to cars and open for cross-country skiing. Also the Grand Mesa is awesome for groomed cross-country skiing trails!

Ski & Snowboard-

From Montrose there are many great ski areas. Telluride, Powderhorn, Monarch, Crested Butte, just to name a few all within an hour and a half or two hours.

Ice Climbing and Sledding-

Ouray which is only 45 minutes from Montrose and often called the Switzerland of America, hosts a well-known ice climbing park. For free use, it has many climbers from all over the world during winter. I've attended the Ouray Ice Festival event a few times. The 28th annual event is coming up from January 19th thru the 22nd. For sledding head up to Cerro Summit, from Montrose Cerro Summit is east on Highway 50 about 12.4 miles (towards Gunnison). The entrance is on the south side of the highway. Enjoy all the winter fun!

