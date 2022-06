Here's your chance to win tickets to see comedian Ron White in person in Grand Junction.

With more than 14 million albums sold and two Grammy nominations, Ron White is one of the top stand-up comics on tour.

When: Saturday, June 18

8:00 p.m.

Gates open at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

