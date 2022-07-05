Rock and roll icon Don McLean brings his American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour to Grand Junction on Friday, July 8.

The tour celebrates the legacy of American Pie, one of the greatest songs in rock and roll history, but the Don McLean catalog goes much deeper with hits such as Vincent, And I Love You So, Crying, Since I Don't Have You, and Castles In the Air.

Don McLean will be in concert on Friday, July 8 at the Avalon Theatre in downtown Grand Junction. Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com.

