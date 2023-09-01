Will Colorado Bars Eventually Start Staying Open Until 4 a.m.?

In cities like Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, and New York, it's common for bars and nightclubs to stay open until the early morning - often keeping the party going until 4 or 5 a.m. Many establishments throughout Europe have similar hours as well. But here in Colorado, most bars, pubs, clubs, and taverns tend to close up around midnight or 2 a.m.

However, a banner seen hanging in Glendale, Colorado recently had people talking on Reddit about the possibility of more places staying open later in the state. Boasting about the nightlife in Glendale, the bright banner on Colorado Boulevard says "We have 4 a.m. bars. We're practically Europe."

Right now, only a few bars and nightclubs offer after-hours service in Colorado - one of those places being Shotgun Willie's Strip Club in Glendale. Another Glendale establishment known to stay open until 4 a.m. is El Potrero Night Club.

Most after-hour bars do not publicize their late-night business. According to Reddit users, it's more about knowing someone who can get you in.

That's because current Colorado law actually restricts the sale of malt, vinous, or spirituous liquors to between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 a.m., and restricts the sale of fermented malt beverages to between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 midnight. The city of Glendale passed through many hoops to get special permission to be able to do so. A bill to get this changed was introduced in 2022 but has been postponed indefinitely.

While staying open later might be better for certain food and beverage-based businesses, many residents argue that it could increase crime and lead to other problems.

Will downtown Denver be the next major city to adopt after-hours bars?