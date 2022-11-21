Why Grand Junction’s Panda Express Hasn’t Opened Yet

Grand Junction, Colorado residents went to social media expressing their desire for this chain restaurant, and for a while, it appeared as though we were going to get it in 2022.

According to the City of Grand Junction development site, the application for this restaurant was submitted and approved some time ago. So, why no progress on the Panda Express location near Mesa Mall?

The New Kid In Grand Junction, Colorado.

According to the City of Grand Junction's official webpage, Plan Number: DIA-2021-813, a request for a Development Improvement Agreement - Public and Private Improvements, is currently active.

The plan considered is for the location at 2422 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, Colorado, 81505. If you want to be totally accurate, the site in question is parcel 2945-043-01-001.

Grand Junction Location Panda Express Google Maps loading...

According to the City of Grand Junction webpage, the application in progress is a "Development Improvement Agreement for public right of way improvements for Panda Express."

Does that building look familiar? Years ago, this was the place you go to get your Kenmore washing machine serviced. The photo above was taken on January 3 of this year (2022). If you drive by the building today, November 21, 2022, it looks precisely the same.

Did Someone Just Say Panda Express?

Yep. That's what the application says, "Panda Express." The address given is directly north of the Mesa Mall, right between PetSmart and Kohl's plaza.

Grand Junction Location Panda Express map Google Maps loading...

For Those of Us Not Familiar With Panda Express

It seems most people are familiar with and are in love with Panda Express. A social media page was created some time ago demanding a Panda Express in Grand Junction.

Grand Junction Wants Panda Express Google loading...

What exactly do they do? According to the official Panda Express webpage:

OUR PHILOSOPHY - Where the way we wok inspires a fresh, flavorful combination of Chinese regional cuisine and technique with bold American tastes. Welcome to our kitchen.

Weren't They Supposed To Open Last Summer?

After speaking with the City of Grand Junction's Business and Development office, it was learned Panda Express was looking to open sometime during the summer of 2022. The summer of 2022 came and went, and to many people's dismay, there was no Panda Express.

When Will They Open?

A follow-up call was made to the City of Grand Junction. According to the rep, all applications are still valid. So, then, what's the delay?

An email was sent on November 16, 2022, to the franchise headquarters for Panda Express. The following reply was received almost immediately:

Hi Waylon, Thank you for reaching out. The Grand Junction is projected to open in late Fall of 2023. Thank you for your patience. - John P

Well, Panda Express fans, it looks like you'll have to wait another year. I'm sorry to have to be the one to share the bad news. On the other hand, it is exciting to see residents of the valley speak up and make known what they want. Equally exciting would be the fact the company listened.

