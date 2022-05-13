Enjoy these Fun Summer Activities in Vail Colorado

While Vail, Colorado is typically seen as a destination during the wintertime with its world-famous ski runs, classy dining, and a plethora of events held during the winter, there are also a lot of fun activities going on in Vail during the summer months as well.

Summer Concerts in Vail Colorado

One of the most fun things to do in Vail during the summer is to attend a concert. The concerts are typically held in places like Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater but can also be found (and are usually free) right in the middle of Vail Village.

Some of the artists performing in Vail this summer include Primus, Amos Lee, Umphrey's McGee, and Trey Anastasio Band, among others.

Summer Festivals in Vail Colorado

In addition to concerts, numerous festivals take place during the summertime in Vail Colorado. These festivals include things like dance festivals, jazz festivals, and the Bravo! Vail Music Festival.

Summer Sports in Vail Colorado

You can also enjoy checking out numerous sports-related events in Vail during the summer including lacrosse, cycling, running, and more.

Summer Events in Vail Colorado in 2022

Here is a comprehensive list of summer events and activities going on this year in Vail Colorado:

