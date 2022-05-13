Enjoy these Fun Summer Activities in Vail Colorado
While Vail, Colorado is typically seen as a destination during the wintertime with its world-famous ski runs, classy dining, and a plethora of events held during the winter, there are also a lot of fun activities going on in Vail during the summer months as well.
Summer Concerts in Vail Colorado
One of the most fun things to do in Vail during the summer is to attend a concert. The concerts are typically held in places like Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater but can also be found (and are usually free) right in the middle of Vail Village.
Some of the artists performing in Vail this summer include Primus, Amos Lee, Umphrey's McGee, and Trey Anastasio Band, among others.
Summer Festivals in Vail Colorado
In addition to concerts, numerous festivals take place during the summertime in Vail Colorado. These festivals include things like dance festivals, jazz festivals, and the Bravo! Vail Music Festival.
Summer Sports in Vail Colorado
You can also enjoy checking out numerous sports-related events in Vail during the summer including lacrosse, cycling, running, and more.
Summer Events in Vail Colorado in 2022
Here is a comprehensive list of summer events and activities going on this year in Vail Colorado:
- May 17 at 4:30 p.m. - Vail Whitewater Race Series at the International Bridge – Vail Village, Willow Bridge Road, Vail, CO 81657
- May 21 at 9 a.m. – Dynafit Trail Running Series at Dynafit Boneyard Boogie - Eagle, CO
- May 21 at 6:30 p.m. – Trey Anastasio Band at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 S. Frontage Rd. E, Vail, CO 81657
- May 22 from 1 – 5 p.m. - TEDxYouth@Vail RESILIENCE at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 S. Frontage Rd. E, Vail, CO 81657
- May 27 – 29 – Vail Comedy Festival at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 S. Frontage Rd. E, Vail, CO 81657
- May 29 at 6:30 p.m. – Jake Owen at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 S. Frontage Rd. E, Vail, CO 81657
- June 1 at 5:30 p.m. - Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 S. Frontage Rd. E, Vail, CO 81657
- June 3 at 7:30 p.m. – Michael Franti and Spearhead with Satsang at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 S. Frontage Rd. E, Vail, CO 81657
- June 7 – 12 - GoPro Mountain Games
- June 16 – 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 6pm – Vail Arts Festival
- June 17 – 18 – Vail Craft Beer Classic
- June 18 at 9 a.m. – Dynafit Trail Running Series at Dynafit Beaver Creek Summer Solstice – Beaver Creek, CO
- Sundays June 19 through October 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show at Vail Village on Meadow Drive
- June 19 at 6:30 p.m. – Umphrey’s McGee at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 S. Frontage Rd. E, Vail, CO 81657
- June 21 – 23 – Vail Lacrosse Tournament
- June 21 at 6:30 p.m. – Hot Summer Nights at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 S. Frontage Rd. E, Vail, CO 81657
- June 23 at 7 p.m. – Vail Comedy Show Feat. Damon Sumner at Bridge Street Bar, 304 Bridge St., Vail, CO 80657
- June 23 – 26 – Bravo! Vail Music Festival - The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
- June 25 through July 4 – Vail Lacrosse Shootout
- June 29 – July 4 - Bravo! Vail Music Festival - Dallas Symphony Orchestra
- July 2 at 7 a.m. – Dynafit Trail Running Series - Dynafit Vail HillClimb – Vail, CO
- July 7 at 6 p.m. – 28th Annual Vail Jazz Festival - Matthew Whittaker Quintet – Vail Square
- July 8 – July 16 - Bravo! Vail Music Festival - The Philadelphia Orchestra
- July 8 from 6 – 8 p.m. – Farm to Table Dinners
- July 14 at 6 p.m. – 28th Annual Vail Jazz Festival - John Cleary – Mardi Gras in July – Vail Square
- July 14 at 6 p.m. – 28th Annual Vail Jazz Festival - Frank Vignola’s Birdland Guitar Band – Donovan Pavilion
- July 16 at 8 a.m. – Dynafit Trail Running Series - Dynafit 10K@10,000 feet and 5K@10,000 feet – Vail, CO
- July 20 – July 27 - Bravo! Vail Music Festival - New York Philharmonic
- July 21 at 6 p.m. – 28th Annual Vail Jazz Festival - Frank Vignola’s Birdland Guitar Band – Donovan Pavilion
- July 28 at 6 p.m. – 28th Annual Vail Jazz Festival - Bria Skonberg Quartet – Vail Square
- July 29 – 31 – Kick it 3v3 National Soccer Championships
- July 29 – Vail Dance Festival – Opening Night - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 S. Frontage Rd. E, Vail, CO 81657
- July 30 – Vail Dance Festival – New York City Ballet Moves - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 S. Frontage Rd. E, Vail, CO 81657
- July 30 at 8 a.m. – Dynafit Trail Running Series - Dynafit Berry Picker – Vail, CO
- August 1 – Vail Dance Festival – Limon Dance Company - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 S. Frontage Rd. E, Vail, CO 81657
- August 3 – Vail Dance Festival – UpClose - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 S. Frontage Rd. E, Vail, CO 81657
- August 4 at 6 p.m. – 28th Annual Vail Jazz Festival - Samara Joy and Pasquale Grasso Trio – Vail Square
- August 5 – Vail Dance Festival – International Evenings of Dance I - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 S. Frontage Rd. E, Vail, CO 81657
- August 6 – Vail Dance Festival – International Evenings of Dance II - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 S. Frontage Rd. E, Vail, CO 81657
- August 8 – Vail Dance Festival – NOW: Premieres - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 S. Frontage Rd. E, Vail, CO 81657
- August 5 – Vail Dance Festival – Dance for $20.22 - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 S. Frontage Rd. E, Vail, CO 81657
- August 10 – 14 – Kids Adventure Games
- August 11 at 6 p.m. – 28th Annual Vail Jazz Festival - Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Memphis Soulphony – Vail Square
- August 12 – 13 – Primus “A Tribute to Kings” - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 S. Frontage Rd. E, Vail, CO 81657
- August 14 – Amos Lee with the Colorado Symphony - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 S. Frontage Rd. E, Vail, CO 81657
- August 18 at 6 p.m. – 28th Annual Vail Jazz Festival - Warren Wolf’s Multi-Media History of the Vibes – Vail Square
- August 20 at 7 a.m. – Dynafit Trail Running Series - Dynafit Arrowhead Half Marathon and 5K – Arrowhead, CO
- September 1 - 5 at 6 p.m. – 28th Annual Vail Jazz Festival - Vail Jazz Party
- September 16 – 18 – Vail Concours and Car Show - Lionshead Place, Vail, CO 81657
- September 17 at 9 a.m. – Dynafit Trail Running Series - Dynafit Town of Minturn Meadowgold 10K and 5K – Meadow Mountain