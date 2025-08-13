Western Colorado is in for a stretch of hot, dry weather with increasing chances for mountain thunderstorms as the week goes on.

While some areas could see wetting rains later this week, the bigger concern in the meantime is wildfire risk from lightning and gusty winds.

Heat and Dry Weather Continue

Air coming in from the southwest is pushing temperatures to 5 to 10 degrees above normal for mid-August. If you’re spending any time outside, take breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water.

People with breathing conditions should watch for the smoke from active wildfires to continue hanging in the air, reducing visibility and impacting air quality in parts of the region.

Mountain Storms Building

Beginning today, isolated afternoon storms are possible over the mountains, mainly producing lightning and gusty winds.

Tomorrow through Friday, increasing storms will move in with light rain, but dry lightning is a concern after the recent stretch of hot, dry weather. Some measurable rainfall is possible, though lower elevations may stay mostly dry. Lightning and gusty winds remain threats.

While the risk for flash flooding is low, burn scars could see debris flows if heavier rain develops.

Read More: Why Do I Sunburn So Easily in Colorado?

Fire Weather Concerns

Red Flag warnings are in effect today for parts of north-central Colorado due to low humidity and stronger winds over higher terrain.

A fire weather watch is in effect for Thursday and Friday due to storms with little rain that could ignite new fires, along with gusty winds complicating fire control.

Expect hot and smoky conditions now, with storm chances and fire risks ramping up by late week.

Colorado Wildfire Damage by Year, Number of Fires + Acres Burned Colorado has seen its fair share of wildfires over the years, but the numbers really start to tell the story when you look at them year by year.

From just a few thousand acres burned in the '90s to massive jumps in the 2000s, it’s clear something has changed.

We dug into the data to see which years were the worst and how things have shifted across the state. Gallery Credit: Tim Gray