Mountain Thunderstorms Might Bring Rain But Raise Fire Concerns in Colorado
Western Colorado is in for a stretch of hot, dry weather with increasing chances for mountain thunderstorms as the week goes on.
While some areas could see wetting rains later this week, the bigger concern in the meantime is wildfire risk from lightning and gusty winds.
Heat and Dry Weather Continue
Air coming in from the southwest is pushing temperatures to 5 to 10 degrees above normal for mid-August. If you’re spending any time outside, take breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water.
People with breathing conditions should watch for the smoke from active wildfires to continue hanging in the air, reducing visibility and impacting air quality in parts of the region.
Mountain Storms Building
Beginning today, isolated afternoon storms are possible over the mountains, mainly producing lightning and gusty winds.
Tomorrow through Friday, increasing storms will move in with light rain, but dry lightning is a concern after the recent stretch of hot, dry weather. Some measurable rainfall is possible, though lower elevations may stay mostly dry. Lightning and gusty winds remain threats.
While the risk for flash flooding is low, burn scars could see debris flows if heavier rain develops.
Fire Weather Concerns
Red Flag warnings are in effect today for parts of north-central Colorado due to low humidity and stronger winds over higher terrain.
A fire weather watch is in effect for Thursday and Friday due to storms with little rain that could ignite new fires, along with gusty winds complicating fire control.
Expect hot and smoky conditions now, with storm chances and fire risks ramping up by late week.
