West Nile Virus Still An Issue in Fort Collins, Colorado, Help Is Coming
West Nile virus is continuing to be an issue in Northern Colorado. Nearly 20 people have been hospitalized from West Nile, and one in Weld County has died.
The City of Fort Collins has proactively eliminated the West Nile virus. The city has been spraying for mosquitos for the past few weeks. Another scheduled spray is coming to Choice City.
When the Next Mosquito Spray Will Happen
On Sunday, August 20th, Fort Collins will spray for mosquitos. The spraying will start at 8 pm and end at 2 am.
Areas That Will Be Sprayed
According to the City of Fort Collins, these areas will be sprayed.
- Between College Avenue/Highway 1 and Timberline Road, from Douglas Road to Drake Road
- The Waterglen, Trailhead, and Mosaic neighborhoods
- Most of northwest Fort Collins is generally bounded by College Avenue, Mulberry Street, Taft Hill Road, and Willox Lane.
It Is Important To Prepare
If you live around these areas, you should stay indoors during this time. Limiting exposure to the pesticides that will be sprayed is critical.
You should also have your doors and windows closed and keep your windows closed.
How To Track When Your Home Is Sprayed
The City of Fort Collins will be tracking the progress of the spraying trucks with GPS so you can follow their movements online at www.fcgov.com/westnile. They will also work with the Parks & Recreation departments, Poudre School District, and Colorado State University to coordinate spraying schedules with any outdoor events in the affected areas.
Learn more about eliminating West Nile virus in Colorado HERE.