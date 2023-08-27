How Your Colorado Pets Will Be Affected By West Nile Virus

West Nile virus continues to be rampant in Colorado. 5 people in Colorado have died due to West Nile, and experts believe more people are projected to pass away.

Cities like Fort Collins are taking proactive steps to eliminate mosquitos carrying the virus and spraying mosquito hot spots across the city.

Humans can be proactive and take steps to ensure they are safe.

For example, wearing long sleeves and spraying yourself with mosquito repellent.

But what about pets in Colorado? Are they safe?

Yes, Your Pets Are Vulnerable to West Nile Virus

Pets are just like us and can contract the West Nile virus. It is essential to stay vigilant for every member of your household, whether they have two or four legs.

West Nile Virus Is Different With Pets

Adams Pet Care says your pet will usually be okay when contracting the virus.

...the virus often creates either no symptoms or mild symptoms that last several days to several weeks.

Adams Pet Care also said that there are cases where the virus can infect their brain. If that happens, their health could be severe and, sometimes, even fatal.

Ways To Protect Your Pet From West Nile Virus

Mosquitos are most active around dawn or dusk. If you need to take your dog outside to go to the bathroom, take them out during daylight and evening hours.

You can also prevent your pet from getting West Nile virus by purchasing a mosquito repellent.

For example, Frontline offers a 3-1 prevention. It repels fleas, ticks, and mosquitos. There are many options out there as well.

