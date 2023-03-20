Weekend Avalanches Kill 2 Skiers In Colorado High Country

Two skiers died over the weekend in separate avalanches in Colorado's high county.

Glenwood Springs Man Dies In Avalanche

A man from Glenwood Springs was killed Friday in an avalanche southwest of the town of Marble in upper Rapid Creek. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, three backcountry skiers were caught in a slide estimated to be 300 to 500 feet wide and ran 2400 vertical feet. Two skiers were injured while a third skier was completely buried and died. One skier managed to hike out of the backcountry to get help, while another skier was eventually rescued by helicopter.

Search and rescue teams recovered the body of the deceased skier Saturday, buried in about four feet of avalanche debris

Sunday Avalanche Kills One Near Aspen

On Sunday, three skiers triggered an avalanche in Maroon Bowl outside the Aspen Highlands Ski Area. One of the skiers was fully buried and died in the slide. The CAIC says the avalanche broke about 200 feet wide and ran approximately 2,000 vertical feet. The CAIC says Maroon Bowl is a steep northwest-facing slope near the treeline elevations.

9 Avalanche Fatalities In Colorado

So far this season, there have been 9 avalanche fatalities in Colorado compared to 7 deaths one year ago, and 12 deaths during the 2020-2021 season.

The CAIC says conditions were more stable in February, but the avalanche danger is elevated with snowfall amounts ranging from two to six feet since March 10. This thick slab of snow rests on various weak layers and melt-freeze crusts creating potentially dangerous conditions. The CAIC says a more stable spring-like snowpack will happen eventually, but we aren't there yet.

