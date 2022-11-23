‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming

Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”

And here we are, now getting A Christmas Story Christmas, new for the 2022 holiday season. The original film’s star, Peter Billingsley, is all grown up and returns as the adult Ralphie, now a dad with kids of his own. Other actors from the original film are back as well, including Scott Schwartz (Flick), RD Robb (Schwartz), Ian Petrella (Randy), and Zack Ward (Scut Farkus).

The film is now streaming on HBO Max; here is its trailer:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy “A Christmas Story Christmas,” the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, “A Christmas Story.” This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it...as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.

Will A Christmas Story Christmas become a cherished favorite like the original movie? It’s highly doubtful. (A previous sequel without Billingsley, A Christmas Story 2, didn’t make much of an impact.) Then again, if some cable channel somewhere starts airing it around the clock every year, you never know...

You can watch A Christmas Story Christmas right now on HBO Max. (You’ll find it here.)

