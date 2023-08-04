Trip to Colorado Filming Sites Finds Relics + an Angry Homeowner

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

A popular YouTube channel called TheDailyWoo took a recent trip to Colorado to check out a couple of filming locations featured in the classic comedy National Lampoon's Vacation. While the videographers did find what they were looking for, they found a lot more than they were expecting, including a very angry homeowner.

YouTubers Travel to Motel in Pueblo Colorado

The first place that the YouTubers went was an old motel that was featured in the movie. You may remember the scene in which Beverly D'Angelo's character lost her vanity case, while Rusty and Audrey helped Aunt Edna to the car, and that motel is known as the Coronado Motel which is located in Pueblo, Colorado.

That part of the trip went off without a hitch, but that can't be said for the second location they visited.

YouTubers Travel to Boone Colorado in Search of Uncle Eddie's House

After checking out the motel, the videographers took a trip down a dirt road to Boone, Colorado, which is about 20 miles away from Pueblo.

On the way, they encountered a bunch of cool, old relics, but things went south when they arrived at the house Uncle Eddie lived in in the movie.

Apparently, the homeowner that owns the house featured in the film does not like visitors and became very angry when the videographers knocked on his door and filmed his property.

It's definitely not a good idea to visit the house yourself, but you can take a virtual trip and check out all of the cool stuff they found below:

