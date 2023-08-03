$5 Unlimited Pancakes: Where You Can Eat Like A Royal in Colorado

Who doesn't love pancakes?

I am obsessed with pancakes. I can easily eat 10 at a time. I pride myself on making "Tanner's World Famous Pancakes" every Saturday morning for my household.

I might need to skip a Saturday and head to an IHOP. The famous breakfast chain is offering $5 unlimited pancakes this month.

WHY IS IHOP DOING THIS?

IHOP is celebrating its 65th anniversary with unlimited pancakes for a month. That's right, you can eat as many pancakes as your heart desires. Get your stretchy pants ready.

To get the deal, you'll need to order two pancakes at a time. Once you've finished those, you can keep ordering two more until you're stuffed. The offer is only valid for IHOP's regular buttermilk pancakes, so you'll have to pay full price for any other pancakes you order.

IHOP IS CELEBRATING WITH MORE DEALS TOO

IHOP is also offering a few other deals to celebrate their anniversary. Kids eat free from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM if you order an entrée, and delivery is only 65 cents this month. Unfortunately, the unlimited pancakes deal is only available in-store.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Some additional details:

The deal is valid at participating IHOP locations only.

You must present a coupon to redeem the offer.

The offer is not valid with any other discounts or promotions.

The offer is subject to change or termination without notice.

If you were hoping to get a bunch of sugar-filled toppings you are out of luck. Make sure you enjoy as many pancakes as you can this month. The $5 unlimited pancake deal ends on August 27th.

