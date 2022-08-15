Did you know there is a one in five chance that the state of Colorado has unclaimed property in your name?

The amount of unclaimed cash and property in state treasuries across the nation is staggering. According to a report from FOX 31, tens of billions of dollars worth of unclaimed property is just waiting for someone to claim it.

In Colorado, the state's treasury department has some $960 million in unclaimed cash along with 418 unclaimed company shares, and about 7,000 physical items that have gone unclaimed. Every county has unclaimed valuables and some of it could belong to you.

What Types of Unclaimed Cash Is Available?

Tax refunds are one of the biggest sources of unclaimed cash in the state treasury. Maybe a taxpayer moved and failed to give the state a new mailing address, or, perhaps incorrect bank information was given out and the tax refund never reached its destination. Unclaimed cash could also be unpaid wages, or long-lost property deeds or inheritances, or insurance payments.

How To Find Out If You Have Unclaimed Cash

The state of Colorado sent out letters to a lot of people who may be entitled to unclaimed cash, but most people will never receive a notification. The easiest way to find out if you are entitled to some cash go to the website colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com. You may be surprised like me to find you're entitled to unclaimed cash.

If you find your name listed, you'll click on "claim" to begin the process of getting your cash. You'll be asked to fill out some basic information and then you'll be sent an email with further instructions.

Most of the Claims Are Small

So, yes, most of the claims are small - but it all adds up. I discovered that I am owed 98 cents by an insurance company and "under $50" from a cable company. It's not a large amount, but it's my money and I want it now.

I had no idea that I had unclaimed cash out there, and the same may be true for you. Go to the website, do a search, and see what you find. You've got nothing to lose.

